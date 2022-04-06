NJ detectives hospitalized after crashing into hydrant in Trenton
TRENTON — Detectives from the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office were involved in a crash Monday morning heading to an assignment.
Trenton police spokesman Guy Ponticello said the two detectives were in an unmarked car on Chambers Avenue and swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting a white SUV that was making a turn onto Walnut Street. The detectives wound up hitting the SUV, a fire hydrant and a utility pole, according to Ponticello.
Ponticello told New Jersey 101.5 Wednesday morning that the investigation is ongoing and he did yet know how fast the detectives were traveling at the time of the crash.
One of the two detectives remained hospitalized on Wednesday in stable conditions with broken bones, according to Ponticello.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
