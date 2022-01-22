NJ customers celebrating big change at these Chick-Fil-As

Many South Jersey Chick-fil-A lovers on social media are celebrating a change in the COVID protocol that has kept the dining rooms at the two Egg Harbor Township Chick-Fil-A restaurants closed for nearly two years.

Chick-fil-A's Egg Harbor Township locations on the Black Horse Pike in English Creek and on Fire Road are now serving again in their dining rooms.

The manager at Chick-fil-A in English Creek said the change to opening the dining room started last Monday afternoon.

Chick-fil-A lovers on the Facebook Atlantic County Eats page called it the 'best news ever".

Ate inside last night . Felt good to do so in nearly 2 years!!! Eat in too? The other ones open inside for pick up I believe but I’m dying to eat inside and enjoy hot food again

A sign from the EHT Chick-fil-A shows the dining rooms of the locations are now open from 6:30 am to 9 pm Monday to Thursday and until 10 pm on Friday and Saturday.

Of course, Chick-fil-A is closed on Sunday.

