NJ crossing guards and the impact they have on parents and kids

Sometimes it's easy to forget about those who make an impact on our lives. The individuals who put a smile on our faces and help make a difference, no matter how brief the interaction may be.

Around a few years ago, there was a crossing guard who helped kids cross the busy road right in front of our kids' school. She was such a sweet lady and did it for a very long time.

The kids loved her too. Every school morning she would interact with the kids and parents alike all while keeping a smile on her face.

And then in the afternoon when school let out, it was the same thing. All while keeping every one of us safe from traffic.

Crossing Guard Canva loading...

So when the news spread of her passing, it no doubt rattled the community who got to know her as more than just a crossing guard. Her warm personality and interaction with all the kids and family impacted us all more than we realized at the time.

Fortunately, the following year a new person stepped out of retirement and has been our crossing guard ever since. And although you can never replace any one person, you can certainly move forward with that same passion.

And our crossing guard that's there right now is doing just that. He always has a smile on for the kids and parents and will take the time with small talk and high-fives when the opportunity arises.

Crossing Guard Canva loading...

Yes, all you're doing is crossing a street, but the crossing guard makes it so much more than that.

And when they get to know you and you get to know them, it's like a friend you look forward to seeing every school day. Crossing guards may not realize the impact they have on us, which is why it's important to say thanks to them every once in a while.

So if you're a crossing guard in New Jersey, this shout-out is for you... Thank you.

Crossing Guard Canva loading...

The 30 best rated schools in New Jersey Here are the top 30 schools statewide, based on their 2021-2022 New Jersey School Performance Reports — involving scores for language arts, math and attendance. (For an explanation of how the state calculates the "accountability indicator scores" and overall rating for each school, see page 90 of this reference guide. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The 30 worst rated schools in New Jersey Here are the 30 lowest-rated schools statewide, based on their 2021-2022 New Jersey School Performance Reports — involving scores for language arts, math and attendance. (For an explanation of how the state calculates the "accountability indicator scores" and overall rating for each school, see page 90 of this reference guide. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.