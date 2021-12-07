Bill aims to prevent teaching critical race theory in NJ schools (Opinion)

Remember the sage words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that people should be judged not by the color of their skin, but on the content of their character?

Then critical race theory, which focuses first on the color of ones’ skin, is racist by its very definition, and it promulgates racist thoughts, dividing us all by the color of our skin. Many, if not most, New Jersey parents agree and do not want it included as a part of New Jersey school's curriculum.

Thankfully, Assemblyman Gerard Scharfenberger gets it.

He is co-sponsor of a bill that would prevent New Jersey schools from teaching critical race theory, just as it is becoming a controversy that is sweeping the country.

The Reaction Couch is a web series produced by the Assembly Republican Office that sits GOP legislators down to watch clips and get their thoughts on hot topics concerning the residents of New Jersey.

Earlier this year, Scharffenberger discussed the dire issues with critical race theory and discussed how problematic it would be to teach the curriculum in New Jersey schools. He received an overwhelmingly positive response to his comments and realized that the parents of New Jersey children agree. See the video below.

Scharfenberger's bill would seek to thwart any plans to teach divisive concepts like CRT and would ban the following from any curriculum:

one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex;

an individual, by virtue of their race or sex, is inherently privileged, racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously;

an individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment because of their race or sex;

an individual’s moral character is determined by their race or sex;

an individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or another form of psychological distress solely because of their race or sex;

ascribing character traits, values, moral or ethical codes, privileges, or beliefs to a race or sex, or to an individual because of their race or sex.

Read the full bill here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: