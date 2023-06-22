🔺 A Hammonton couple is indicted after exposing their dog to heroin

🔺 The dog was found unresponsive at a Walmart

🔺 Police administered Narcan to revive the animal

HAMMONTON — An Atlantic County couple has been indicted on animal cruelty charges by a grand jury after exposing their dog to heroin last year, according to the prosecutor's office.

On Nov. 17, police responded to a 911 call about a dog in distress at Walmart in Hammonton. Bystanders called police after they said the Yorkshire terrier was unresponsive and unable to breathe.

When police arrived, there was a bystander attempting to render aid to the dog. An investigation determined the dog was exposed to heroin by its owners, Clinton Danks, 58, and Kristina Meyers, 37, both of Hammonton.

Police administered a pediatric dose of Narcan to the dog which instantly revived and stabilized the animal.

Danks and Meyers were arrested on the scene. They were indicted for third-degree animal cruelty and third-degree possession of heroin.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

Residents are always encouraged to report any animal abuse and neglect to law enforcement.

