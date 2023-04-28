New Jersey's county fairs are back for another great season in 2023. No matter where you live throughout The Great Garden State, there's one sure to be happening not too far from where you live.

And many of our county fairs are building upon the success of last year. That, of course, means a much greater experience for you, your friends, and your family.

Doesn't matter how old or young you are, New Jersey's always known how to deliver when it comes to amazing fun. And with the summer schedule out across the state, the time to start planning your visits is now.

Check out the list below for this year's summer lineup, spanning from June through August. No matter when you go, you're sure to have an awesome time.

Denisse Leon via Unsplash Denisse Leon via Unsplash loading...

NJ county fairs are back! Check out the 2023 summer schedule A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2023. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)