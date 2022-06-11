NJ counties under spotted lanternfly quarantine: Here’s what to do
Well, it’s that time of year: the days are nice and long, the weather is getting hotter, pollen is ruining our outdoor time, and look at that! The spotted lanternflies are back on our lawns.
They’ve become a true nuisance in the past few years, the pests have infested the Garden State on a mission to take down our crops.
As a result, certain parts of New Jersey have once again been urged to use caution when traveling.
If you live in one of these counties, you are currently under quarantine according to the New Jersey State Department of Agriculture:
Burlington
Camden
Gloucester
Hunterdon
Mercer
Salem
Somerset
Warren
Essex
Middlesex
Monmouth
Morris
Union
No, this doesn't mean you can't leave your house, but you should park your car away from trees to avoid the bugs clinging to it before you drive elsewhere, helping them travel faster. It's suggested that you park 15 feet away from trees.
You should also look out for the young nymphs or egg sacks on or around your car, as you're supposed to kill them immediately.
If you see eggs, use a credit card (or something similar) to scrape them into a plastic bag and drown them in rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer. Keep reading to see how you can kill the bugs once they hatch.
Be sure to report the lanternflies if you see them.
7 reasons why you need to kill the spotted lanternflies infesting NJ
8 ways to battle the spotted lanternfly in NJ
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.