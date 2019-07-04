NJ cops search for robber tied to marijuana ransom ‘murder’

CAMDEN — The hunt is on for a man connected to the kidnapping and slaying of a city councilman's grandson this week.

Police on Thursday released surveillance images of a man wanted in a robbery that happened in the early hours of Monday on the 200 block of Kaighn Avenue.

A second suspect in that robbery was already arrested and charged with kidnapping and first-degree murder of Curtis Jenkins III, whose tied-up body was found Tuesday in a garage wrapped in a sheet with a bag over his head.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Brandon Beverly kidnapped Jenkins late Sunday night and tried to extort 15 pounds of marijuana from Jenkins' family.

The extortion demand was made before dawn Monday by phone, which detectives traced to a city resident who said he and a friend had been robbed by two men who burst into a home early Monday on Third Street and Kaighn Avenue.

Police are looking for this man, one of two robbers in a case involving the killing of a Camden councilman's grandson. (Camden County Police)

Using surveillance systems in the neighborhood, police spotted two men getting in and out of a blue Chevrolet Uplander late Sunday night.

Police said they found the Uplander parked outside Beverly's home in Woodbury on Tuesday. Inside the home they found the phone and a wallet belonging to the robbery victims.

Beverly is the only person who has been charged with Jenkins' kidnapping and death.

Beverly's girlfriend, who led police to the garage where Jenkins' body was found, said Beverly told her that he had worked with other people in the scheme.

Prosecutors on Wednesday said they have not ruled out against more arrests and charges.

City police ask anyone with information about the man seen in these photos to call 856-757-7042 or use the anonymous tip app StopIt from App Store or Google Play .

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.