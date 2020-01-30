NJ cops search for driver without pants who asked girls for directions

MONTCLAIR — Police are looking for a minivan driver who was not wearing pants when he approached two 11-year-old girls.

The girls told police they were walking home from school during the afternoon of Jan. 24 along Park Street when the man drove up in a light blue minivan and asked for directions to Bloomfield Avenue.

After a brief conversation, the man drove north on Park Street, police said.

Police did not say whether he exposed his genitals to the girls.

The driver was described as being a Hispanic man between 45 and 50 years old with short, dark hair and a strong accent. The minivan had a New Jersey registration and a "stick figure" family sticker on the rear window.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 973-744-1234.

