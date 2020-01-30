NJ cops search for driver without pants who asked girls for directions

A Montclair police vehicle (Montclair police)

MONTCLAIR — Police are looking for a minivan driver who was not wearing pants when he approached two 11-year-old girls.

The girls told police they were walking home from school during the afternoon of Jan. 24 along Park Street when the man drove up in a light blue minivan and asked for directions to Bloomfield Avenue.

After a brief conversation, the man drove north on Park Street, police said.

Police did not say whether he exposed his genitals to the girls.

The driver was described as being a Hispanic man between 45 and 50 years old with short, dark hair and a strong accent. The minivan had a New Jersey registration and a "stick figure" family sticker on the rear window.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 973-744-1234.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Crime, Essex County, Montclair
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top