NJ cops say woman-beating man from Maine got away after 2 chases

BURLINGTON CITY — Police are looking for an out-of-state man they said beat a woman and then led police on two separate high-speed chases before running away on Wednesday.

Police were first called about 4:30 p.m. to the Grab & Go Mart in Burlington City on a report of a man punching and head-butting a woman outside. The two got into a burgundy pickup and sped away, police said.

Bordentown Township police spotted the truck with Paul Grandmaison, 41, of Portland, Maine, at the PetroTruck Stop on Rising Sun Road. The truck did not stop and hit a gray Toyota Tacoma at Ward Avenue before getting onto Route 195 West in Hamilton.

Police broke off the chase after losing sight of the truck.

Grandmaison's truck resurfaced in Trenton when police there got reports of a man driving "aggressively." Police found the pickup smashed at Calhoun and West Hanover streets after it was involved in a crash with two other cars, according to police.

Officers found the woman, a 34-year-old from Portland, Maine, who told officers Grandmaisson had been "beating her all day."

A search by the State Police Aviation Unit and the Mercer County K9 Unit did not find the suspect.

The pickup was stolen in Portland and the license plates stolen from a vehicle in Philadelphia, police said.

Burlington City police issued a warrant charging Grandmaison with domestic violence aggravated assault, eluding and receiving stolen property. Bordentown Township police will file charges of eluding and receiving stolen property.

Anyone with information about Grandmaison's should contact the Burlington City Police at 609-386-3300 or Bordentown Township Police at 609-298-4300.

