NJ cops look for gunman who shot at family on porch, killing toddler and uncle

ORANGE — Police are looking for a gunman who opened fire on a family sitting on their porch, killing a boy who was three months shy of his second birthday as well as his 21-year-old uncle. The baby’s father and a 15-year-old boy also were injured.

The shooting happened during broad daylight Thursday at 3 p.m. on the 200 block of Cleveland Street.

Authorities said Friday afternoon that they do not have any suspects and don’t know why a nearby Audi was torched after the shooting.

Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura’s Crimestoppers Program is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

The baby was identified as Marcus Milien and his uncle was named as Morlens Milice. The father and the teen were not named by prosecutors, who said the father remains hospitalized.

Essex County Acting Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray said the family attempted to run inside the home after the gunman opened fire. The assailant fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 877-847-7432.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-438-1015 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.