MIDDLESEX BOROUGH — Good Samaritans and first responders lifted a vehicle off an 87-year-old woman after she was struck Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was hit around 12:10 p.m. near the Middlesex post office on Hawthorne Avenue according to Chief of Police Matthew Geist. When police arrived, the group including three cops and five civilians worked together to lift the vehicle and free the woman. She suffered injuries to her hips and pelvis and was taken to RWJ University Hospital in New Brunswick.

“The quick response of our officers and the selfless efforts of the bystanders brought timely aid to the pedestrian victim," Geist said in a statement.

He also took the opportunity to remind drivers to be aware of walkers and riders as the school year begins.

