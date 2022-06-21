NJ cops crash what would’ve been a crazy party at vacant commercial building

WAYNE — Those so-called pop-up parties are not just happening at the Jersey Shore.

Wayne police received information from state police about a pop-up party that was being advertised on social media to occur in the township on Saturday.

During an investigation, officers learned the party was scheduled to occur late at night at a vacant commercial property in the Willowbrook area.

As many as 500 people were expected to attend, according to online promotions from organizers.

Detectives set up surveillance of the building before the advertised start time and watched numerous people illegally enter the doors that had been previously forced open.

Once it was determined that the number of party-goers illegally inside the building had become too much, officers moved in before things escalated and became too large to control, police said.

Nearly 50 people were detained by police.

One of those people was Alejandro Perea Torres, 20, of East Orange, who police said had been wanted on a robbery charge out of East Orange. New Jersey 101.5 did not know on Tuesday whether Torres had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Officers also found substantial damage to the building and several spray-painted directional signs for partygoers. They read “Private Rooms,” “Beer Pong,” and “Party Floor.”

Police have not publicly identified the suspect or said what charges they're facing.

The property manager securely boarded up the building and police will conduct frequent checks to prevent a recurrence, police said.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

