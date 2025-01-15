NJ cops: 39-year-old killed on the Atlantic City Expressway

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A Toms River woman was killed on the side of a highway, and authorities are searching for the driver who's responsible.

A hit-and-run took the life of 39-year-old Natacha Previl early Sunday morning, according to New Jersey State Police.

Troopers responded at 5:09 a.m. to a reported crash on the Atlantic City Expressway, at milepost 13.2 in Atlantic County.

According to a preliminary investigation, Previl exited a Honda CRV that was parked on the right shoulder, and she was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound on the highway.

Police say the vehicle kept cruising after the collision. Previl died from the injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

