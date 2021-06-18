NJ congressman seen in his underwear during Homeland Security meeting

A disheveled New Jersey congressman drew attention during a committee meeting held on Zoom for showing off his boxer shorts and a belly that peered from an ill-fitting T-shirt.

The hearing of the Committee on Homeland Security started at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday with members dressed in business attire.

U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr, D-N.J. 13th District, however, was was dressed in a Captain America shirt and blue boxers. His office desk appeared to have a bed sheet on it.

A recording of the video was posted by U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas.

During the hearing, Payne got up from his chair, which exposed his belly.

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., had a look of shock on her face at the sight while another member chuckled.

Duyane's video was her view of the meeting. Video of the hearing posted on C-SPAN only showed a single member as they spoke.

Later in the meeting when Payne spoke he was dressed in a shirt and tie.

U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J. 7th District is also on the committee.

Two spokespeople for Payne's office on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

In a statement to Fox News Payne said, "as a public servant, my focus has always been the public good and my work to better the lives of my constituents and all Americans, regardless of the circumstances."

Rep. Donald Payne during meeting (CSPAN)

