NJ congressman helps push the D.C. propaganda (Opinion)

Congressman Andy Kim, who represents the district I live in, spoke out about the possible attack on the capital yesterday. The big news Thursday. nationally and locally and anywhere or you could hear or read any news, was about Congress shutting down due to a possible attack from a militia group. The people who run the swamp in Washington, DC and their obedient media lackeys repeated the story over and over again on Thursday as to explain why Congress so afraid as to avoid coming to work.

According to Congressman Kim these “intelligence reports“ indicated that homegrown terrorist here in America were threatening to storm the capital again. Citing rumors from QAnon sources, the attack was planned for Thursday, March 4 because that date at one time in our history was the original inauguration day. Continuing their hysteria over the riot at the capital from January 6, the Democrats continue to promote the idea that conservatives, Republicans, or any supporter of Donald Trump are the greatest threat to our nation security.

It’s a deflection in an attempt to vilify anyone who doesn’t ascribe to their far-left ideology and government control of every aspect of our lives. With the huge fences and barbwire surrounding the capital and the tremendous amount of National Guard troops continuing to occupy Washington DC, there is no way any militia group would be stupid enough to try to mount anything in DC. This is purely an attempt to vilify the opposition to a party that now has full control of our national government.

This was all to make sure the public knows that anyone who doesn't follow the ideology of the group in charge, is dangerous and enemies of the state. It's outrageous and ridiculous, but most people don't read past the headline or care to take enough time to think about what is going on here. There was no revolt planned for Thursday. There was no armed insurrection led by white supremacists at the Capitol on January 6. But if they keep framing it that way enough people will think that's the truth.

The real revolt will come at the ballot box in 2022 when hopefully most of these clowns will be swept out of office once Americans come to their senses and realize the real threat to our democracy. The true threat is not a handful of yahoos who might have wild-eyed ideas and right about them online. The real threat it’s from the overreaching, far-left, power hungry morons who occupy the US House and Senate in a majority. And hopefully Andy Kim will be the first to go back to some sort of useless, meaningless, civil service swamp connected job he had in Washington before the emotion driven rubes in my district voted him into Congress.

