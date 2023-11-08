NJ student, 18, fighting for her life after stray gunfire in Nashville

🔶 NJ woman shot by stray bullet in TN

An 18-year-old college student from Monmouth County was critically wounded by stray gunfire in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday.

Jillian Ludwig was walking on a track in Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park, according to Metro Nashville Police on X.

Jillian Ludwig, park in TN (Metro Nashville Police via X) Jillian Ludwig, park in TN (Metro Nashville Police via X) loading...

Ludwig is a Wall Township High School graduate now enrolled at Belmont University.

Police then arrested accused gunman, 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor, who has been charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering.

Shaquille Taylor (Metro Nashville Police via X) Shaquille Taylor (Metro Nashville Police via X) loading...

As of Wednesday, Ludwig was in “extremely critical condition” at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

(Jillian Ludwig via Facebook) (Jillian Ludwig via Facebook) loading...

Ludwig is a musician, including work as an instructor at the Lakehouse Music Academy in Asbury Park, according to a LinkedIn profile and the academy’s own Facebook page.

