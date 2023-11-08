NJ student, 18, fighting for her life after stray gunfire in Nashville
An 18-year-old college student from Monmouth County was critically wounded by stray gunfire in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday.
Jillian Ludwig was walking on a track in Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park, according to Metro Nashville Police on X.
Ludwig is a Wall Township High School graduate now enrolled at Belmont University.
Police then arrested accused gunman, 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor, who has been charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering.
As of Wednesday, Ludwig was in “extremely critical condition” at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Ludwig is a musician, including work as an instructor at the Lakehouse Music Academy in Asbury Park, according to a LinkedIn profile and the academy’s own Facebook page.
