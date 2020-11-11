NJ clarifies COVID-19 rules for barbershops, salons, restaurants

Capacity limits for personal care services were clarified in a new executive order from Gov. Phil Murphy as new restrictions for indoor dining take effect on Thursday.

Executive Order 194 makes it clear that indoor personal care services, such as hair salons, barber shops, massage parlors and tattoo shops, are subject to the same 25% capacity as recreational and entertainment facilities. Employees do not count toward the capacity.

Starting Thursday at 5 a.m., all indoor dining — currently restricted to 25% capacity — will stop at 10 p.m. and no seating at all will be permitted at bars in those restaurants. The state will allow some closer seating at restaurants if plexiglass dividers are in place. Outdoor enclosed "igloos" for dining will be allowed.

The order also ends indoor interstate sports competition for elementary, middle and high school students. Murphy said transmissions don't appear to be coming from playing scholastic sports, specifically ice hockey, but "from adjacent activities."

A similar curfew goes into effect in New York state on Friday, closing gyms and any establishment with a state liquor license including bars and restaurants. Indoor gatherings in private residences will also be limited to 10 people.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka issued executive orders on Tuesday that keeps an 8 p.m. curfew in place for most of the city except the ZIP codes of 07104, 07105 and 07107 in the city's Ironbound section where a 9 p.m. curfew will be in effect due to a "significant rise" in positive COVID-19 cases.

The order also prohibits reservations for more than 10 at restaurants, including Thanksgiving. All indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to just 10 people.

It's not clear how long the Newark orders will stand. Murphy chief counsel Parimel Garg on Monday said local executive orders inconsistent with the statewide orders will be invalidated.

