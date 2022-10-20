Decluttr is an online company that sells refurbished tech and they were behind a recent study to see how sleep is affected by wearable technology. So many people are using Fitbits, Apple Watches, etc., and will monitor their sleep with technology.

Too much pressure I say.

I don't need to be thinking about rapid eye movement data my watch is collecting when I'm trying to drift off.

Another aspect of the study tracked which American cities got the best and the worst sleep. They determined this by crunching numbers from the Sleep Foundation along with a scoring system of nighttime light exposure, noise exposure, etc..

Bad news, New Jersey.

Now we already knew the Garden State wasn't getting enough sleep in general when Big Joe Henry did this story on CDC information. It turns out it's so bad here we lay claim to the 2nd worst city in America for sleep.

woman in bed with insomnia that can't sleep white background OcusFocus loading...

Can you guess? It has lots of lights. Lots of traffic. And noise. Big noise. Like the noise of jet engines maybe?

You guessed it. Newark.

Brick City had the highest amount of road noise and air traffic noise and the second highest night pollution and put us just behind Miami for most awful sleep.

In case you're wondering where you can get the best sleep in the United States that's Virginia Beach followed by Colorado Springs and Lexington, Kentucky.

Decluttr Decluttr loading...

Here's a graphic showing how it could be our fault no matter what city you're in. A lot of us are using screens while trying to fall asleep.

They say this is one of the worst things you can do. But there we are, glued to our addiction. Maybe you're reading this on your phone in bed right now when you ought to be letting your mind turn off. So maybe this is my fault.

But I'm not going to lose any sleep over it.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

9 of the nation’s most miserable cities are in New Jersey

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey