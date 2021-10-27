NJ child care providers get a much needed boost from the state

New Jersey is investing $83 million to increase reimbursement rates for child care providers serving children in the state's child care assistance program by about 25%. This was announced Wednesday by Gov. Phil Murphy and Human Services Acting Commissioner Sarah Adelman.

The rate increase will take effect Monday, Nov. 1, and it includes the $6.4 million rate hike that would have gone into effect on Jan. 1 to help child care providers implement the minimum wage increase.

Murphy and Adelman recently announced plans to invest more than $700 million to help parents pay for child care, provide bonus pay to child care workers and increase support for child care providers.

Before the pandemic, the Murphy Administration had already invested nearly $100 million into the state's child care assistance program, saying child care is crucial to strong childhood development and a strong economy.

"With this latest investment, we are giving families and child care providers even more vital support," Deputy Commissioner Elisa Neira said.

Once the increase kicks in, monthly infant care rates for licensed centers will have increased by nearly 70% under the current administration.

“We know that accessing affordable, reliable and quality child care is a top priority for New Jersey families, and it’s critical to our state’s economic health,” Acting Commissioner Adelman said. “This new investment is another critical step forward to help families and build a stronger future for our state.”