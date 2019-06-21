NJ camp counselor who asked girl for underwear pics spared prison

WOODBURY — A former counselor accused of sending sexually explicit messages to two children who attended a summer camp where he worked has been spared a prison term.

A judge on Thursday instead put Justin Maska on lifetime parole supervision and ordered him to register as a sex offender. The 24-year-old National Park man had pleaded guilty in February to two child endangerment counts.

Maska was arrested in August 2018 after authorities said he sent online messages to a 12-year-old, asking for a photo of her in her underwear.

He was fired from his job and camp operators notified authorities, who learned of another victim during a subsequent investigation. Authorities say Maska sent photos of himself wearing underwear to a 13-year-old and engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the child.

