BELMAR — Monmouth County’s Jersey Shore Whale Watch service is known for offering close encounters with humpback whales and dolphins. But this week it’s offering a new service focusing on the news cycle: a one-night dark sky drone tour.
First reported by NJ.com, the Jersey Girl two-floor vessel will take curious minds past the Belmar inlet to see what’s up in the sky with complete darkness.
The two-hour trip is happening Thursday with the time “to be confirmed,” according to the service’s website. If the weather conditions are too cloudy, everyone will be given a full refund.
New Jerseyans have until 10 a.m. Thursday to sign up for the $49 excursion. Jersey Girl's space is limited — organizers will only host 40 people that night.
Guests will have access to indoor and outdoor seating, heated cabins and bathrooms.
Tickets for Thursday can be bought here by clicking on "tickets" highlighted in blue.
