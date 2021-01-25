NJ ‘brine time': Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mon-Tue-Wed

As Monday evening approaches, New Jersey faces about 24 to 36 hours of potentially wintry weather. For the most part, shovels and snowplows can stay in storage for this one, although there are still some travel concerns.

Based on afternoon forecast model guidance, I decided not to put together an entirely new forecast and snow map. If you're not familiar with the timeline and snow/ice potential, I recommend you check out my Monday morning weather blog entry for a full rundown:

I shared three additional pieces of insight on Facebook this afternoon:

In addition, the National Weather Service popped a Winter Weather Advisory. I'm a little surprised the geography covers so much of New Jersey. (Especially since "advisory-level snow" usually means 3+ inches.) However, an advisory's purpose is to caution of potentially hazardous, wintry travel conditions. And that's exactly what we're facing: Monday night in South Jersey, and Tuesday-Wednesday morning in Central/North Jersey.

A Winter Weather Advisory (purple) has been posted for northern and western New Jersey, from Monday night through Wednesday morning.

The advisory covers the following counties for the following time frames (which give a clear picture of when the messiest weather will impact each segment of the state):

—7 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday... Cumberland and Salem

—1 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday... northwestern Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester

—1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday... Mercer and Middlesex

—1 a.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday... Hunterdon and Somerset

—7 a.m. Tuesday to Midnight Wednesday... Essex, Hudson, and Union

—7 a.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday... Morris, Sussex, and Warren

—7 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday... Bergen and Passaic

Bottom line: We face an extended period of light to moderate snow, wintry mix, and rain. But it's nowhere near a debilitating "bread and milk" storm. Stay alert to changing weather conditions, exercise common sense, and plan travel accordingly.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey.

