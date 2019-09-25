NJ borough makes history in fight against single-use plastics

BRADLEY BEACH — It banned smoking on public beaches long before the state made the move, and is one of the many shore municipalities with an ordinance against single-use plastic bags.

Now this Monmouth County borough will become the first in the country to introduce a recycling program specifically for these bags, as well as plastic wrap and film.

Through a partnership with SC Johnson, a manufacturer of household consumer brands, residents can recycle these products right at their curb starting Nov. 13, when a year-long pilot program begins. Residents will be asked to place these items in a provided curbside bin.

Borough Council President Harold Cotler said bins will also be available at public locations such as the library and Borough Hall.

"I'm happy that we're able to be at the forefront on plastic recycling, and hopefully this program will roll out to the entire country," Cotler said.

Plastic film is recyclable at many retail locations, according to SC Johnson. But residents mistakenly believe it can be handled the same way as their regular recyclables, or they just throw film, wrap or bags in their ordinary trash can.

"Now we have an outlet to recycle this material, which is beneficial to the environment," Cotler said.

Several local governments in New Jersey, along with Atlantic County, have an ordinance in place that at least limits the use of single-use bags. Some ordinances take on other items such as straws and polystyrene foam.

