Monmouth County, NJ shore town getting $1.4 million for Main Street upgrades
BRADLEY BEACH — A spending bill signed into law by President Joe Biden includes more than $1.4 million to improve the Main Street area in this Monmouth County borough.
Bradley Beach is getting $1,416,279 for upgrades.
According to officials, the federal money will go toward pedestrian improvements, such as new brick pavers, streetlights, tree wells, benches, and crosswalks. The cash is also expected to be devoted to ADA upgrades and the reconfiguration of sidewalk corners to better accommodate cyclists and pedestrians.
"We are extremely excited about this federal funding for our Main Street project," said Mayor Larry Fox. "Residents and businesses alike have a strong interest in improving our Main Street."
Fox said this project has been an objective for the borough for more than two years.
U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 6th District, announced the funding with a press event at Borough Hall along Main Street.
"This funding will help make downtown easier to access and improve safety for residents and tourists as they walk to restaurants and other local businesses in the borough," Pallone said. "I'm glad we were able to get this project across the finish line."
Bradley Beach is located between Ocean Grove and Avon-By-The-Sea.
