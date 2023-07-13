8-year-old drowns in Roxbury, NJ creek

💧 The 8-year-old boy was found face down in a creek

💧 Police have not disclosed the circumstances of the boy's death

💧 A New York man who nearly drowned at Bradley Beach has died

ROXBURY TOWNSHIP — An 8-year-old boy drowned in a creek on Wednesday afternoon.

Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said police were called around 3:35 p.m. to a home in the Flanders section where they found the boy face down in a creek.

He was unsuccessfully resuscitated and taken to St. Clare’s Hospital in Dover where he was pronounced dead.

The drowning is not considered suspicious but an investigation is ongoing. Carroll did not disclose the boy's identity or the exact location of the drowning.

Roxbury Public Schools superintendent Frank Santora said in a statement on the district website that the boy attended the elementary school. He posted a link to a list of support resources for students, parents and staff.

U.S. Army rookie dies after near drowning

New York resident Colin Martin, 19, who nearly drowned at Ashley Avenue Beach in Bradley Beach on Friday died Tuesday at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, according to Police Chief Lawrence Guida.

Martin was underwater for 20 minutes before being pulled out by rescue swimmers.

"It's tragic. We haven't had one of these in a several years. It's never easy," the chief told New Jersey 101.5.

Martin has just completed boot camp with the U.S. Army, according to Guida.

