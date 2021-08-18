NJ beaches in Sandy Hook, Cape May test high for bacteria
Heavy rain is again to blame for high levels of bacteria at two Jersey Shore ocean beaches.
The DEP issued an advisory when the two beaches tested above the minimum of 104 colony forming units of enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of sample. C Beach at Sandy Hook and Webster Beach in Upper Township both tested at 120 cfu.
Results from tests taken Tuesday will be released on Wednesday. Another high test and the beach will be closed for swimming.
The reason for the high test is likely recent heavy rain, which pushes waste from geese, seagulls, and other animals toward the beach.
Swimming water that exceeds the acceptable level of bacteria could cause gastrointestinal and respiratory problems for swimmers.
Contact with the water can result in any one or more of the following symptoms:
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Abdominal pain
- Sore throat
- Cough
- Runny nose/sneezing
- Skin rash and itching
- Ear and eye irritation
- Fever and chills
Most of the time, these symptoms are minor but they can occasionally be more serious, especially in children and the elderly.
