NJ beaches in Sandy Hook, Cape May test high for bacteria

Heavy rain is again to blame for high levels of bacteria at two Jersey Shore ocean beaches.

The DEP issued an advisory when the two beaches tested above the minimum of 104 colony forming units of enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of sample. C Beach at Sandy Hook and Webster Beach in Upper Township both tested at 120 cfu.

Results from tests taken Tuesday will be released on Wednesday. Another high test and the beach will be closed for swimming.

The reason for the high test is likely recent heavy rain, which pushes waste from geese, seagulls, and other animals toward the beach.

Swimming water that exceeds the acceptable level of bacteria could cause gastrointestinal and respiratory problems for swimmers.

Contact with the water can result in any one or more of the following symptoms:

Nausea



Vomiting



Diarrhea



Abdominal pain



Sore throat



Cough



Runny nose/sneezing



Skin rash and itching



Ear and eye irritation



Fever and chills

Most of the time, these symptoms are minor but they can occasionally be more serious, especially in children and the elderly.

