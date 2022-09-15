NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/15
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the North
10 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 84°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 76°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:37am - 7:08pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 5:46a
|High
Thu 12:13p
|Low
Thu 6:34p
|High
Fri 12:41a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:10a
|High
Thu 11:47a
|Low
Thu 5:58p
|High
Fri 12:15a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:22a
|High
Thu 12:01p
|Low
Thu 6:10p
|High
Fri 12:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:14a
|High
Thu 11:43a
|Low
Thu 6:02p
|High
Fri 12:11a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 9:51a
|High
Thu 3:53p
|Low
Thu 10:39p
|High
Fri 4:21a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:52a
|High
Thu 12:08p
|Low
Thu 6:44p
|High
Fri 12:35a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 9:25a
|High
Thu 3:00p
|Low
Thu 10:13p
|High
Fri 3:28a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 6:18a
|High
Thu 12:48p
|Low
Thu 7:07p
|High
Fri 1:09a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:27a
|High
Thu 11:45a
|Low
Thu 6:17p
|High
Fri 12:09a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 5:43a
|High
Thu 12:10p
|Low
Thu 6:35p
|High
Fri 12:28a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:26a
|High
Thu 11:51a
|Low
Thu 6:14p
|High
Fri 12:13a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 6:27a
|High
Thu 12:54p
|Low
Thu 7:11p
|High
Fri 1:20a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
REST OF TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells.
THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells.
THU NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 1 foot or less. Light swells.
SAT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft in the afternoon. Light swells, becoming E around 2 ft at 5 seconds in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds in the evening.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon and evening, then diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.