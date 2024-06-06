NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/6
Advisories
Small Craft Advisory in effect from 11 a.m. through late Thursday night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
13 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)
11 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|72° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:24pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 8:19a
|Low
Thu 2:22p
|High
Thu 8:35p
|Low
Fri 3:19a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:53a
|Low
Thu 1:46p
|High
Thu 8:09p
|Low
Fri 2:43a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:07a
|Low
Thu 1:58p
|High
Thu 8:23p
|Low
Fri 2:55a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:49a
|Low
Thu 1:50p
|High
Thu 8:05p
|Low
Fri 2:47a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 6:34a
|High
Thu 11:59a
|Low
Thu 6:27p
|High
Fri 12:15a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 8:12a
|Low
Thu 2:17p
|High
Thu 8:30p
|Low
Fri 3:21a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 6:08a
|High
Thu 11:06a
|Low
Thu 6:01p
|High
Thu 11:22p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 9:02a
|Low
Thu 2:45p
|High
Thu 9:27p
|Low
Fri 3:53a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:02a
|Low
Thu 1:52p
|High
Thu 8:19p
|Low
Fri 2:55a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 8:28a
|Low
Thu 2:11p
|High
Thu 8:50p
|Low
Fri 3:17a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:05a
|Low
Thu 1:56p
|High
Thu 8:28p
|Low
Fri 3:00a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 9:09a
|Low
Thu 2:49p
|High
Thu 9:27p
|Low
Fri 3:53a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely early this morning, then a slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
