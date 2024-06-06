NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/6

Seaside Heights (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

Small Craft Advisory in effect from 11 a.m. through late Thursday night.  

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
13 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)
11 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Air Temperature72° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:24pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 8:19a		Low
Thu 2:22p		High
Thu 8:35p		Low
Fri 3:19a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:53a		Low
Thu 1:46p		High
Thu 8:09p		Low
Fri 2:43a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:07a		Low
Thu 1:58p		High
Thu 8:23p		Low
Fri 2:55a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:49a		Low
Thu 1:50p		High
Thu 8:05p		Low
Fri 2:47a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 6:34a		High
Thu 11:59a		Low
Thu 6:27p		High
Fri 12:15a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 8:12a		Low
Thu 2:17p		High
Thu 8:30p		Low
Fri 3:21a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 6:08a		High
Thu 11:06a		Low
Thu 6:01p		High
Thu 11:22p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 9:02a		Low
Thu 2:45p		High
Thu 9:27p		Low
Fri 3:53a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:02a		Low
Thu 1:52p		High
Thu 8:19p		Low
Fri 2:55a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 8:28a		Low
Thu 2:11p		High
Thu 8:50p		Low
Fri 3:17a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:05a		Low
Thu 1:56p		High
Thu 8:28p		Low
Fri 3:00a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 9:09a		Low
Thu 2:49p		High
Thu 9:27p		Low
Fri 3:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely early this morning, then a slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

