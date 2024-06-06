NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/6

Advisories

Small Craft Advisory in effect from 11 a.m. through late Thursday night.



At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Southwest

13 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)

11 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 70°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Air Temperature 72° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:24pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 8:19a Low

Thu 2:22p High

Thu 8:35p Low

Fri 3:19a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:53a Low

Thu 1:46p High

Thu 8:09p Low

Fri 2:43a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:07a Low

Thu 1:58p High

Thu 8:23p Low

Fri 2:55a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:49a Low

Thu 1:50p High

Thu 8:05p Low

Fri 2:47a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:34a High

Thu 11:59a Low

Thu 6:27p High

Fri 12:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 8:12a Low

Thu 2:17p High

Thu 8:30p Low

Fri 3:21a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 6:08a High

Thu 11:06a Low

Thu 6:01p High

Thu 11:22p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 9:02a Low

Thu 2:45p High

Thu 9:27p Low

Fri 3:53a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:02a Low

Thu 1:52p High

Thu 8:19p Low

Fri 2:55a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 8:28a Low

Thu 2:11p High

Thu 8:50p Low

Fri 3:17a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:05a Low

Thu 1:56p High

Thu 8:28p Low

Fri 3:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 9:09a Low

Thu 2:49p High

Thu 9:27p Low

Fri 3:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely early this morning, then a slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

