NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/16

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Air Temperature 72° - 77° Winds From the South

14 - 22 mph (Gust 28 mph)

12 - 19 knots (Gust 24 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 65° - 72°

(Normal 64° - 69°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:28pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 10:06a Low

Thu 4:16p High

Thu 10:27p Low

Fri 5:04a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:40a Low

Thu 3:40p High

Thu 10:01p Low

Fri 4:28a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:54a Low

Thu 3:52p High

Thu 10:15p Low

Fri 4:40a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:36a Low

Thu 3:44p High

Thu 9:57p Low

Fri 4:32a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:18a High

Thu 1:46p Low

Thu 8:21p High

Fri 2:07a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 9:58a Low

Thu 4:08p High

Thu 10:17p Low

Fri 5:06a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 7:52a High

Thu 12:53p Low

Thu 7:55p High

Fri 1:14a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 10:44a Low

Thu 4:31p High

Thu 11:05p Low

Fri 5:35a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:41a Low

Thu 3:37p High

Thu 10:04p Low

Fri 4:38a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 10:18a Low

Thu 4:01p High

Thu 10:47p Low

Fri 5:07a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:49a Low

Thu 3:40p High

Thu 10:13p Low

Fri 4:44a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 10:52a Low

Thu 4:36p High

Thu 11:14p Low

Fri 5:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered showers this morning, then isolated showers early this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Scattered showers late in the evening. Scattered tstms after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered showers early in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening, then 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

