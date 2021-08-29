NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/29
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 80°
|Winds
|From the East
9 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 80°
(Normal 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:20am - 7:35pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 6:59a
|High
Sun 1:36p
|Low
Sun 8:06p
|High
Mon 2:04a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:23a
|High
Sun 1:10p
|Low
Sun 7:30p
|High
Mon 1:38a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:35a
|High
Sun 1:24p
|Low
Sun 7:42p
|High
Mon 1:52a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:27a
|High
Sun 1:06p
|Low
Sun 7:34p
|High
Mon 1:34a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 11:04a
|High
Sun 5:16p
|Low
Mon 12:11a
|High
Mon 5:44a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:13a
|High
Sun 1:32p
|Low
Sun 8:11p
|High
Mon 1:58a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 10:38a
|High
Sun 4:23p
|Low
Sun 11:45p
|High
Mon 4:51a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 7:43a
|High
Sun 2:15p
|Low
Sun 8:38p
|High
Mon 2:35a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:46a
|High
Sun 1:10p
|Low
Sun 7:46p
|High
Mon 1:34a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 7:02a
|High
Sun 1:30p
|Low
Sun 8:00p
|High
Mon 1:45a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:51a
|High
Sun 1:13p
|Low
Sun 7:41p
|High
Mon 1:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 7:49a
|High
Sun 2:14p
|Low
Sun 8:40p
|High
Mon 2:39a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING
TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft this afternoon. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms.
THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers, mainly in the morning.
THU NIGHT: N winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).