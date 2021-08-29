NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/29

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Air Temperature 77° - 80° Winds From the East

9 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 73° - 80°

(Normal 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:20am - 7:35pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 6:59a High

Sun 1:36p Low

Sun 8:06p High

Mon 2:04a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:23a High

Sun 1:10p Low

Sun 7:30p High

Mon 1:38a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:35a High

Sun 1:24p Low

Sun 7:42p High

Mon 1:52a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:27a High

Sun 1:06p Low

Sun 7:34p High

Mon 1:34a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 11:04a High

Sun 5:16p Low

Mon 12:11a High

Mon 5:44a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:13a High

Sun 1:32p Low

Sun 8:11p High

Mon 1:58a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 10:38a High

Sun 4:23p Low

Sun 11:45p High

Mon 4:51a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 7:43a High

Sun 2:15p Low

Sun 8:38p High

Mon 2:35a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:46a High

Sun 1:10p Low

Sun 7:46p High

Mon 1:34a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 7:02a High

Sun 1:30p Low

Sun 8:00p High

Mon 1:45a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:51a High

Sun 1:13p Low

Sun 7:41p High

Mon 1:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 7:49a High

Sun 2:14p Low

Sun 8:40p High

Mon 2:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft this afternoon. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms.

THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers, mainly in the morning.

THU NIGHT: N winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).