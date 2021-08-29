NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/29

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Air Temperature77° - 80°
WindsFrom the East
9 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves2 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature73° - 80°
(Normal 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:20am - 7:35pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 6:59a		High
Sun 1:36p		Low
Sun 8:06p		High
Mon 2:04a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:23a		High
Sun 1:10p		Low
Sun 7:30p		High
Mon 1:38a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:35a		High
Sun 1:24p		Low
Sun 7:42p		High
Mon 1:52a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:27a		High
Sun 1:06p		Low
Sun 7:34p		High
Mon 1:34a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 11:04a		High
Sun 5:16p		Low
Mon 12:11a		High
Mon 5:44a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 7:13a		High
Sun 1:32p		Low
Sun 8:11p		High
Mon 1:58a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 10:38a		High
Sun 4:23p		Low
Sun 11:45p		High
Mon 4:51a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 7:43a		High
Sun 2:15p		Low
Sun 8:38p		High
Mon 2:35a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:46a		High
Sun 1:10p		Low
Sun 7:46p		High
Mon 1:34a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 7:02a		High
Sun 1:30p		Low
Sun 8:00p		High
Mon 1:45a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:51a		High
Sun 1:13p		Low
Sun 7:41p		High
Mon 1:32a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 7:49a		High
Sun 2:14p		Low
Sun 8:40p		High
Mon 2:39a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft this afternoon. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms.

THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers, mainly in the morning.

THU NIGHT: N winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
