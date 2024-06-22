NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/22

Yellow flag at Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 6 a.m. Sunday for heat index values up to 102. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature56° - 78°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Air Temperature75° - 92°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:30pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 8:44a		Low
Sat 2:49p		High
Sat 8:55p		Low
Sun 3:45a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:18a		Low
Sat 2:13p		High
Sat 8:29p		Low
Sun 3:09a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:32a		Low
Sat 2:25p		High
Sat 8:43p		Low
Sun 3:21a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:14a		Low
Sat 2:17p		High
Sat 8:25p		Low
Sun 3:13a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 7:04a		High
Sat 12:24p		Low
Sat 6:54p		High
Sun 12:35a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 8:40a		Low
Sat 2:42p		High
Sat 8:52p		Low
Sun 3:44a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 6:38a		High
Sat 11:31a		Low
Sat 6:28p		High
Sat 11:42p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 9:36a		Low
Sat 3:09p		High
Sat 9:55p		Low
Sun 4:24a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:24a		Low
Sat 2:10p		High
Sat 8:41p		Low
Sun 3:14a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 8:55a		Low
Sat 2:34p		High
Sat 9:24p		Low
Sun 3:44a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:25a		Low
Sat 2:17p		High
Sat 8:47p		Low
Sun 3:21a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 9:33a		Low
Sat 3:14p		High
Sat 9:53p		Low
Sun 4:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SUN: S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds, becoming S 6 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

