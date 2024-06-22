NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/22
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 6 a.m. Sunday for heat index values up to 102. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|56° - 78°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 92°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 8:44a
|Low
Sat 2:49p
|High
Sat 8:55p
|Low
Sun 3:45a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:18a
|Low
Sat 2:13p
|High
Sat 8:29p
|Low
Sun 3:09a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:32a
|Low
Sat 2:25p
|High
Sat 8:43p
|Low
Sun 3:21a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:14a
|Low
Sat 2:17p
|High
Sat 8:25p
|Low
Sun 3:13a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 7:04a
|High
Sat 12:24p
|Low
Sat 6:54p
|High
Sun 12:35a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 8:40a
|Low
Sat 2:42p
|High
Sat 8:52p
|Low
Sun 3:44a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 6:38a
|High
Sat 11:31a
|Low
Sat 6:28p
|High
Sat 11:42p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 9:36a
|Low
Sat 3:09p
|High
Sat 9:55p
|Low
Sun 4:24a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:24a
|Low
Sat 2:10p
|High
Sat 8:41p
|Low
Sun 3:14a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 8:55a
|Low
Sat 2:34p
|High
Sat 9:24p
|Low
Sun 3:44a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:25a
|Low
Sat 2:17p
|High
Sat 8:47p
|Low
Sun 3:21a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 9:33a
|Low
Sat 3:14p
|High
Sat 9:53p
|Low
Sun 4:13a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
SUN: S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds, becoming S 6 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers.
MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
