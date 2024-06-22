NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/22

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 6 a.m. Sunday for heat index values up to 102. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 56° - 78°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Air Temperature 75° - 92° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:30pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 8:44a Low

Sat 2:49p High

Sat 8:55p Low

Sun 3:45a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:18a Low

Sat 2:13p High

Sat 8:29p Low

Sun 3:09a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:32a Low

Sat 2:25p High

Sat 8:43p Low

Sun 3:21a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:14a Low

Sat 2:17p High

Sat 8:25p Low

Sun 3:13a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:04a High

Sat 12:24p Low

Sat 6:54p High

Sun 12:35a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 8:40a Low

Sat 2:42p High

Sat 8:52p Low

Sun 3:44a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 6:38a High

Sat 11:31a Low

Sat 6:28p High

Sat 11:42p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 9:36a Low

Sat 3:09p High

Sat 9:55p Low

Sun 4:24a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:24a Low

Sat 2:10p High

Sat 8:41p Low

Sun 3:14a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 8:55a Low

Sat 2:34p High

Sat 9:24p Low

Sun 3:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:25a Low

Sat 2:17p High

Sat 8:47p Low

Sun 3:21a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 9:33a Low

Sat 3:14p High

Sat 9:53p Low

Sun 4:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SUN: S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds, becoming S 6 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

