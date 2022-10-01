Summary

As of Saturday morning, Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian was centered over North Carolina. The storm will drive pockets of rain and gusty winds into New Jersey through the weekend. Although it will not be a "total washout," conditions will be dreary and sloppy for the duration.

In addition to the dismal weather, a serious concern is growing along the Jersey Shore. As Ian's remnant low ejects into the Atlantic Ocean, strong northeasterly winds will push a great deal of ocean water toward the coast. That surge is the driver of both rough surf and coastal flooding.

An additional 1 to 3 feet of water will cause minor to moderate flooding of tidal waterways for several high tide cycles in a row: Sunday, Monday, and possibly Tuesday too. That's enough to flood out vulnerable roadways and low-lying areas, and possibly cause some property damage. This degree of water rise and flooding goes just beyond "the usual spots". The latest tidal models show Monday evening's high tide to be the highest of the storm.

Beaches will be battered by wind, waves, and spray. Ian is far from hurricane strength, as it was when it slammed Florida and then South Carolina earlier this week. But the impacts here are akin to a strong nor'easter (minus any snow/ice, of course).

Although our "Jersey Shore Report" season has technically ended, I will keep the posts coming until the surge, surf, and coastal flooding threats subside. (Hopefully the tide times are especially helpful.) The latest edition of the report appears below, in an abbreviated format.

Be safe, stay dry, and stay warm out there.

Advisories

—High Risk of Rip Currents for area beaches this weekend, due to increased surf and swell. Stay out of the ocean.

—Coastal Flood Advisory for the Jersey Shore from 10 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday, calling for several rounds of Minor tidal flooding.

—Coastal Flood Watch posted for coastal counties for Monday, as Moderate tidal flooding becomes likely.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 5 - 10 feet Winds From the Northeast

23 - 35 mph (Gust 40 mph)

20 - 30 knots (Gust 35 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 72°

(Normal 61° - 63°) Air Temperature 60° - 67° Sunrise/Sunset 6:52am - 6:43pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 5:56a High

Sat 12:28p Low

Sat 7:02p High

Sun 1:01a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:20a High

Sat 12:02p Low

Sat 6:26p High

Sun 12:35a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:32a High

Sat 12:16p Low

Sat 6:38p High

Sun 12:49a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:24a High

Sat 11:58a Low

Sat 6:30p High

Sun 12:31a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:01a High

Sat 4:08p Low

Sat 11:07p High

Sun 4:41a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 5:56a High

Sat 12:20p Low

Sat 7:10p High

Sun 12:53a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 9:35a High

Sat 3:15p Low

Sat 10:41p High

Sun 3:48a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 6:30a High

Sat 1:12p Low

Sat 7:42p High

Sun 1:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:31a High

Sat 11:59a Low

Sat 6:39p High

Sun 12:25a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 5:57a High

Sat 12:40p Low

Sat 7:08p High

Sun 12:59a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:39a High

Sat 12:07p Low

Sat 6:45p High

Sun 12:37a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 6:39a High

Sat 1:14p Low

Sat 7:35p High

Sun 1:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. E swell 3 to 8 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. Rain with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon.

TONIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. NE swell 3 to 6 ft at 6 seconds, becoming SE 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds after midnight. A chance of tstms in the evening. Rain likely.

SUN: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, building to 9 to 11 ft in the afternoon. NE swell 4 to 9 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells. Rain.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. NE swell 7 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. Rain, mainly in the evening.

MON: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. E swell 6 to 11 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. A chance of rain.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft. E swell 6 to 10 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells. A chance of rain.

TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers through the night.

WED: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon and evening, then becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

