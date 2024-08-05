NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/5

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

5 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)

4 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots) Ocean Temperature 55° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 78° - 90° Sunrise/Sunset 5:58am - 8:06pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 9:14a Low

Mon 3:16p High

Mon 9:21p Low

Tue 3:56a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:48a Low

Mon 2:40p High

Mon 8:55p Low

Tue 3:20a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:02a Low

Mon 2:52p High

Mon 9:09p Low

Tue 3:32a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:44a Low

Mon 2:44p High

Mon 8:51p Low

Tue 3:24a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:24a High

Mon 12:54p Low

Mon 7:21p High

Tue 1:01a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:05a Low

Mon 3:09p High

Mon 9:17p Low

Tue 3:56a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 6:58a High

Mon 12:01p Low

Mon 6:55p High

Tue 12:08a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 9:57a Low

Mon 3:41p High

Mon 10:11p Low

Tue 4:31a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:57a Low

Mon 2:45p High

Mon 9:06p Low

Tue 3:33a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 9:22a Low

Mon 3:06p High

Mon 9:37p Low

Tue 3:56a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:02a Low

Mon 2:51p High

Mon 9:18p Low

Tue 3:37a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 10:02a Low

Mon 3:46p High

Mon 10:15p Low

Tue 4:33a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

FRI: SE winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 15 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

