NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/5

Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
5 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Ocean Temperature55° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature78° - 90°
Sunrise/Sunset5:58am - 8:06pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 9:14a		Low
Mon 3:16p		High
Mon 9:21p		Low
Tue 3:56a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:48a		Low
Mon 2:40p		High
Mon 8:55p		Low
Tue 3:20a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:02a		Low
Mon 2:52p		High
Mon 9:09p		Low
Tue 3:32a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:44a		Low
Mon 2:44p		High
Mon 8:51p		Low
Tue 3:24a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 7:24a		High
Mon 12:54p		Low
Mon 7:21p		High
Tue 1:01a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:05a		Low
Mon 3:09p		High
Mon 9:17p		Low
Tue 3:56a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 6:58a		High
Mon 12:01p		Low
Mon 6:55p		High
Tue 12:08a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 9:57a		Low
Mon 3:41p		High
Mon 10:11p		Low
Tue 4:31a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:57a		Low
Mon 2:45p		High
Mon 9:06p		Low
Tue 3:33a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 9:22a		Low
Mon 3:06p		High
Mon 9:37p		Low
Tue 3:56a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:02a		Low
Mon 2:51p		High
Mon 9:18p		Low
Tue 3:37a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 10:02a		Low
Mon 3:46p		High
Mon 10:15p		Low
Tue 4:33a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

FRI: SE winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 15 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

