NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/5
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
5 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|55° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 90°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:58am - 8:06pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 9:14a
|Low
Mon 3:16p
|High
Mon 9:21p
|Low
Tue 3:56a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:48a
|Low
Mon 2:40p
|High
Mon 8:55p
|Low
Tue 3:20a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:02a
|Low
Mon 2:52p
|High
Mon 9:09p
|Low
Tue 3:32a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:44a
|Low
Mon 2:44p
|High
Mon 8:51p
|Low
Tue 3:24a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:24a
|High
Mon 12:54p
|Low
Mon 7:21p
|High
Tue 1:01a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:05a
|Low
Mon 3:09p
|High
Mon 9:17p
|Low
Tue 3:56a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 6:58a
|High
Mon 12:01p
|Low
Mon 6:55p
|High
Tue 12:08a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 9:57a
|Low
Mon 3:41p
|High
Mon 10:11p
|Low
Tue 4:31a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:57a
|Low
Mon 2:45p
|High
Mon 9:06p
|Low
Tue 3:33a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 9:22a
|Low
Mon 3:06p
|High
Mon 9:37p
|Low
Tue 3:56a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:02a
|Low
Mon 2:51p
|High
Mon 9:18p
|Low
Tue 3:37a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 10:02a
|Low
Mon 3:46p
|High
Mon 10:15p
|Low
Tue 4:33a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
WED NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
FRI: SE winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 15 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
