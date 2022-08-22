NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/22

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature75° - 80°
(Normal 73°)
Air Temperature75° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset6:13am - 7:45pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 10:57a		High
Mon 5:12p		Low
Mon 11:58p		High
Tue 5:50a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:21a		High
Mon 4:46p		Low
Mon 11:22p		High
Tue 5:24a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:33a		High
Mon 5:00p		Low
Mon 11:34p		High
Tue 5:38a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:25a		High
Mon 4:42p		Low
Mon 11:26p		High
Tue 5:20a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 8:33a		Low
Mon 3:02p		High
Mon 8:52p		Low
Tue 4:03a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 10:48a		High
Mon 5:10p		Low
Mon 11:52p		High
Tue 5:43a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 7:40a		Low
Mon 2:36p		High
Mon 7:59p		Low
Tue 3:37a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 5:26a		Low
Mon 11:15a		High
Mon 5:50p		Low
Tue 12:22a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:30a		High
Mon 5:06p		Low
Mon 11:44p		High
Tue 5:35a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 10:40a		High
Mon 5:26p		Low
Tue 12:01a		High
Tue 5:44a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:01a		Low
Mon 10:38a		High
Mon 5:25p		Low
Mon 11:53p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 5:42a		Low
Mon 11:26a		High
Mon 6:05p		Low
Tue 12:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds, becoming S 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

