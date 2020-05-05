NJ Army reservist dies after fall from bike latched to car, cops say

MONROE (Middlesex) — A 19-year-old Army reservist died Saturday night after falling from his bicycle while it was latched onto a friend's moving car, officials said.

Prosecutors said Christopher Pina, 19, of Spotswood, left a residence on Avenue J and went to a park on Avenue K.

Investigators said Pina was on a bicycle that was latched onto the open passenger window of a car. Pina then lost control and fell onto the concrete pavement, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:23 p.m.

Prosecutors did not say Tuesday whether the bicycle was latched purposeful or by accident and a spokeswoman for the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet said Tuesday that no criminal charges have been filed but the investigation continues.

According to his obituary, Pina joined the U.S. Army Reserves after completing basic training in June "so that he could love and protect his country the same way he did his friends and family."

Pina was a member of the Point Pleasant Beach High School class of 2018 and the boys basketball team that defeated Burlington City to win the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group I championship, according to the Shore Sports Network.

His funeral will be private because of the pandemic.

