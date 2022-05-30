NJ adults need their own nights at Six Flags Great Adventure

NJ adults need their own nights at Six Flags Great Adventure

Six Flags & Canva

So I just found something that theme parks across the country are offering their guests, and I have to admit, I really hope Jackson, NJ’s own massive theme park, Six Flags Great Adventure, considers doing this.

So I'll come out and say it, and I think it's a little bit of a controversial opinion. So you'll need to hear me out about this one.

Six Flags Great Adventure NEEDS to start offering adults-only nights.

They don’t have to be too frequent, but what if the park stayed open for those 21+ later a few nights this summer? I’d be there because I have to admit kids are some of the reasons why I stay away from the park during the busy summer season.

Six Flags Great Adventure has ALWAYS been at the forefront of offering guests what they want. 

Like I found out that Cedar Point (a huge theme park) in Sandusky, OH will have a few nights this season where they’ll only be open for guests over the age of 21.

For a total of about four nights in the month of June, they’ll be open from 9:00 p.m. until midnight with slightly more "adult themes," according to their website. 

As a single guy, without any kids, sometimes dealing with kids can be the worst part of going to a theme park.

Get our free mobile app

I get it. I’m not saying that kids don’t belong at the park, but I am saying that I also kind of deserve the right to a kid-free experience, right? Just for a few hours too.

I get that families are the bread and butter of their business model for a theme park, and that's OK!

Cedar Point, for example, requires all guests to be 21+ for their “Wild Frontier Nights” events,” which include opportunities for premium cocktails, a bourbon trail, and all-night entertainment from 9 until midnight. 

And that's part of the perk for the theme park, right? If it's late at night, they wouldn't have to turn any kids away really!

A lot of theme park enthusiasts love Cedar Point, but we all know that Six Flags is a better park. So, come on, Six Flags! Let’s get a few adults-only nights on the calendar for 2022!

Ranking the Most Thrilling Coasters at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson

LOOK: See America's 50 Best Beach Towns

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.
Filed Under: Jackson, Ocean County, Six Flags Great Adventure
Categories: Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top