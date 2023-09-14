NJ adds jobs, unemployment rate edges up

New Jersey's unemployment rate ticked up in August.

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced on Thursday that the number of jobs in the state grew by 12,300 in August, including a seasonally adjusted gain of 5,6000 public-sector jobs, mostly at the local level.

Meanwhile, the state's unemployment rate increased to 4.2%, from 3.9% in July, due to more residents joining the labor force and fewer residents being employed, NJDOL said.

The state's unemployment rate was 3% in August 2022.

In the private sector, job gains were recorded in seven out of nine major sectors: leisure and hospitality; professional and business services; education and health services; other services; manufacturing; information; and financial activities.

Over the past year, New Jersey added 67,300 "nonfarm jobs" — the distinction excludes certain groups such as farm workers and private household employees, but still accounts for 80% of workers who contribute to the economy.

