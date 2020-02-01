NJ adding 40 troopers to keep roads safe on Super Bowl weekend

State troopers will be out in full force this Super Bowl weekend making sure there aren't any dangerous drunk drivers on the road.

The State Police this week said that its normal patrols will be beefed up with an additional 40 troopers starting Saturday.

The patrols will continue through Sunday, when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Florida, and end on Monday.

Troopers will be keeping an eye out for intoxicated drivers as well as aggressive drivers, distracted drivers and drivers not wearing seat belts.

State Police Colonel Patrick Callahan said Super Bowl revelers should make sure to avoid drinking to excess and plan ahead by designating a sober driver or having a game plan for getting back home safely.

On that last front, police in Sayreville teamed up with ride-share app Lyft to offer $5 discounts for rides in the borough before, during and after the game.

The Lyft discount requires the promo code SAYREBOWL2020 and will work from 2 p.m. Sunday until 4 a.m. Monday.

Lyft said Sayreville was the only municipality offering the discount through their service.

The promotion was sponsored by The Brandon Tyler Narleski Foundation, Sayreville PBA Local 98, Bourbon Street, Bello's, Brick House, Ale House, Tap and Growler, Bridge Liquors, Deerfield Inn, Teddy's Bar and Main Street Liquors.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.