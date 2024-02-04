🔴 Acupuncturist charged with sexual assault

MATAWAN — A doctor and clinic director is charged with sexually assaulting a female patient at his clinic in the Matawan Mall, according to authorities.

Dr. Jeng Kuan was arrested on Thursday, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said.

He is charged with second-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

A woman who had recently gone to Prosperity Health Center for an acupuncture appointment went to the Matawan police on Jan. 25 and reported that she had been sexually assaulted by Kuan, prosecutors said. Kuan is the clinic director at the health center located at 952 Route 34 in Matawan.

The 57-year-old Kuan is a licensed chiropractor, physician, and acupuncturist, according to a video on his website.

"At Prosperity Health Center, our team works together to take care of every person who walks through our door," Kuan said in the video.

The practice also offers traditional Chinese medicines, herbal medicines, and yoga as alternatives to surgery.

After his arrest, investigators are looking for people who may have more information about Kuan.

Anyone who wants to speak with investigators is asked to call Det. Joseph Mason with the MCPO at 800-533-7443 or Matawan police Det. Michael Denino at 732-290-2038.

If a potential tipsters wants to remain anonymous, they can call the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential tip line at 1-800-671-4400.

Kuan's first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

