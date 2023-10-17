NJ actor among 3 dead in horrific Jersey City crash

🚨 The identity of only one of those killed in the crash has been disclosed

🚨 The identified victim was a locally known actor

🚨 A community group says the road's design is unsafe

JERSEY CITY — The driver of a Kia sedan involved in a head-on crash early Monday morning was identified as a community theater actor.

Three people were killed in the crash between the sedan and a BMW SUV around 12:45 a.m. on Paterson Plank Road A 23-year-old man and a woman who were passengers in the BMW also died in the crash. A 19-year-old woman was in critical condition at Jersey City Medical Center.

"It is with extreme sadness that Plays-in-the-Park shares that early this morning we and the entire theatre community lost someone so very dear to us. Dylan Weidenfeld’s smile brightened any room and he made all those around him better," the group wrote on its Facebook page.

Hours before the crash Weidenfeld and his girlfriend visited with his older sister, Nicole Weidenfeld, and her young daughter. She told CBS New York her brother also had a dog named Beau.

Weidenfeld's funeral is Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Torah Links of Middlesex County in East Brunswick with burial at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office has not disclosed details about the crash or filed any charges.

Dylan Weidenfeld Dylan Weidenfeld (Plays-in-the-Park) loading...

Before the cause of the crash was disclosed, the group Safe Streets Jersey City on its X account laid blame for the crash on its design which the group believes encourages speeding.

"Paterson Plank Road is a Hudson County controlled roadway with wide lanes that encourage and allow for speed. It is clear mere warnings are ineffective and the roadway is badly in need of a safety redesign," the group wrote.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These are the most and least expensive toll roads in the U.S. According to data compiled by Uproad , these are the highways across the country that charge the most and least to drive as of 2023. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Dennis Malloy's dream vacation to Italy Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy