EVESHAM — Police have released surveillance video showing two suspects punching a 7-Eleven clerk after he refused to sell them vaping and tobacco products.

Evesham police said the two young men entered the store on Greentree Road around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and were refused by the clerk because of their age.

The pair then broke a glass bottle as a distraction to get the clerk to come from behind the counter, according to police.

When that tactic failed, one of the suspects went behind the counter, knocked the clerk to the floor and repeatedly punched him in the face.

The other suspect grabbed items from a display behind the plexiglass before also going behind the counter to take cigarette packages from the shelf. They both then ran out the door.

The cashier was hospitalized for treatment of facial injuries.

One suspect was a taller male with a thin build and longer curly light-colored hair. The other was shorter with dark hair and a beard. Both had backpacks, black hooded sweatshirts and wore blue face masks.

Police asked anyone who can identify the suspects to call 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or text ETPDTIP to 847411 to make an anonymous tip.

