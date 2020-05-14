NJ 101.5 wins Murrow award for coverage of Jersey City shooting rampage

TRENTON – New Jersey 101.5 (WKXW-FM), the state’s most listened-to radio station, was honored with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Breaking News Coverage.

The award, announced by the Radio Television Digital News Association on May 12, recognized New Jersey 101.5’s on-air news staff members for their coverage of the Jersey City shooting rampage on Dec. 10, 2019 that claimed the lives of a Jersey City Police detective and three civilians.

“I’m tremendously proud that the on-air news team has been recognized with such a prestigious award for its exemplary and tireless reporting of the Jersey City shooting,” New Jersey 101.5 News Director Annette Petriccione said. “Our team of broadcast journalists works hard to keep the public informed and uphold the core principals of journalism.”

New Jersey 101.5’s first on-air report of the shooting was by Erin Vogt, during her 2 p.m. newscast. News Anchor Joe Cutter announced at 4 p.m. early details regarding fatalities, with Chad Robison filling in comments from witnesses and local and state officials throughout the evening. Finally, Patrick Lavery recapped the day’s events during “New Jersey’s First News” on Dec. 11, 2019.

“This is another example of the tremendous reporting people count on from the New Jersey 101.5 team,” said New Jersey 101.5 Market President and Chief Revenue Officer Brian Lang.

According to the RTDNA, the Regional Murrow Awards are presented to small and large radio, television and digital outlets based on 14 geographic regions. New Jersey 101.5 competed in the small market category of Region 11, which also includes stations from New York and Pennsylvania. The RTDNA has been paying tribute to outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971.

New Jersey 101.5 is now under consideration for a National Murrow Award.