NJ 101.5 morning show filled with stories from the day of 9/11

Can you believe that it has been 22 years since the attacks on our soil?

I put out the question on Monday's show, "where were you on 9/11."

I told my own story about driving to work that morning and seeing the Trade Center minutes before Flight 11 hit the North Tower.

We also alerted our ap users to the story of Producer Kristen's dad, Retired Detective Frank Accardi, who joined me a few years ago to tell his story.

Congressman Chris Smith Joined us to talk about his efforts on behalf of families and his tradition of speaking at local memorials each and every year since the attacks.

We had a few callers tell their story and read the names of friends they lost in the towers:

George from Old Bridge

Mike from Oradell

Steve from Berkeley Heights

James from Lakewood

It was an emotional show and some of the tales are a little difficult to hear as for many New Jerseyans, they hit close to home.

