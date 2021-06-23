WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — No arrests have been made in the violent "dine and dash" at a Nifty Fifty's restaurant on Saturday night that left a server with bruises and a concussion.

The restaurant on Route 42 in the Turnersville section said that the server who ran after the group that skipped out on their check in Turnersville on Saturday night would not have been responsible for the bill.

Chief Patrick Gurcsik told 6 ABC Action News that the server, a 20-year-old woman, ran back to the restaurant and called police after the group did not pay its $70 check.

“We value our employees and want them to know that no amount of money is worth their lives, nor is it their responsibility,” the restaurant said in a statement on its Facebook page.

"We are covering her expenses, wages and more. We will not state any further to protect the employees safety and privacy," the restaurant wrote.

The restaurant, with several locations mostly in Philadelphia, said its policy has always been that employees are not responsible for a walkout and are told that during their training.

"The policy is very clear to all of us servers… we have never been nor would ever be required to cover the cost of the check! I have had tables leave on me in the past and not once have I ever been made to pay a penny! Just for a little clarification," Tammy Hartenstine, who identified herself as a Nifty Fifty's server, wrote in the comments.

Gurcsik asked anyone with information about this incident to call 856-589-0330 x1160.

Group police want to talk to about an assault on a server at the Nifty FIfty's restaurant in Turnersville (Washington Township Police)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

NJ's most and least COVID vaccinated towns, by county New Jersey reported just short of 4 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 statewide, heading into the last week of May. So how does that break down across all 21 counties?

And, how can some communities show a vaccination rate of more than 100%, according to state data? Reasons include people who have moved, those who are traveling and not residing at home where the census counted them, students who may select their school residence for vaccination data and people in long-term care (or other facility-based housing) among other reasons, as explained in a footnote on the state COVID dashboard.