NJ restaurant server kidnapped, assaulted after dash & dine: Cops

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A server who ran after a group that skipped out on their check at a Nifty Fifty’s restaurant late Saturday night was pulled into their vehicle and assaulted before being left along the side of the road, according to police.

Washington Township police said the the group drove out of the restaurant parking lot in a white Dodge Durango with the server inside and headed north on Route 42 around 11:15 p.m.

The server was assaulted and pushed out of the SUV, before it continued south on Route 42 towards Monroe Township (Gloucester County), according to police.

Chief Patrick Gurcsik told 6 ABC Action News that the server, a 20-year-old woman, ran back to the restaurant and called police after the group did not pay its a $70 check.

He described the woman's injuries as bruises and possibly a concussion, in the same report.

Dodge Durango whose occupants kidnapped and assaulted a server (Washington Township Police)

The police chief said other restaurant servers in a similar situation should take down a license plate number and call police.

The restaurant, which iw in the Turnersville section of Washington Townshop, also has a miniature golf course and arcade.

The Nifty Fifty's location did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request on Monday morning for more information.

Gurcsik asked anyone with information about this incident to call 856-589-0330 x1160.

