NEW MILFORD — A borough resident has been charged with beating a newborn so badly that the infant was spitting blood and was bleeding from the eyes.

Justin Cerciello, 34, was arrested Wednesday in Paramus following an investigation initiated child welfare agents after the three-month-old baby was brought to Holy Name Hospital on Sunday with the bleeding eyes and saliva.

Doctors there discovered that the baby was also bruised and had brain bleeding.

After the baby was transferred to Hackensack University Medical Center, doctors determined that the child had several broken ribs in various stages of healing.

Prosecutors said the injuries had been caused by Cerciello.

Authorities on Friday did not describe Cerciello's relationship to the child, only that the child was in his care.

The sprinkler technician was charged with second-degree aggravated assault and child endangerment.

He was being held at Bergen County jail awaiting a court hearing on Tuesday.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.