Newark police say teen stabbed boy, killed 15-year-old

NEWARK — A 16-year-old boy is accused of breaking into the home of a fellow high school student and stabbing two brothers, killing the older one.

The juvenile, who is not being publicly identified because of his age, was arrested and charged with the murder of 15-year-old Elijah Alvarez, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens.

“As a city, we mourn the loss of Elijah Alvarez, and we pray for the physical and emotional recovery of his 11-year-old brother injured in the attack on Tuesday morning,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said in a written statement.

Police said the juvenile broke into Alvarez's home on Park Avenue in North Newark and attacked both boys. The motive for the incident remains unclear, police said.

The 16-year-old also has been charged as a juvenile with felony murder, attempted murder, burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Prosecutors are expected to seek to try him as an adult, according to Stephens.

Both teens attended Barringer High School.

The 11-year-old boy's condition has not been shared publicly, including whether he remained hospitalized Wednesday.

Anyone with information can contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

