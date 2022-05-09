NEWARK — Rutgers University Police quickly identified and apprehended a city man they believe to be responsible for phoning in a bomb threat to University Hospital early Sunday morning.

The threat was called in around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a Facebook post from RUPD, which responded to 150 Bergen Street, the address of the hospital, along with the Newark Police and Fire departments, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, and the county Sheriff's Department Bomb Squad.

The bomb squad's investigation declared the building safe, according to police, and RUPD determined the threat was not credible.

Police said the call was traced to Newark resident Lamar Latif, who was arrested and charged with second-degree false public alarm.

RUPD reminded the surrounding community to take precautions including traveling in groups and avoiding dark or isolated areas during late night hours.

The university provides security escorts for students, faculty, and staff upon request, by calling 973-353-5581.

