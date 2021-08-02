Newark, NJ cops disarm rampaging man during movie night in park

Police disarm and arrest Marcelino Canterero (Newark Public Safety Office)

NEWARK — Police have shared video of a tense standoff during a public movie night, where a 46-year-old city man was threatening bystanders with a knife and large metal pry bar at Weequahic Park.

Watch the video below.

During the event last Wednesday just before 10 p.m., police received multiple calls about the man standing in the crowd of families, in an area where several adults and children were running away from him.

Marcelino Canterero, of Newark, faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

As seen on body camera footage, officers tell the crowd to evacuate and draw their guns, while urging Canterero to drop the weapons.

Eventually, an officer tosses an orange construction barrel at Canterero and another uses pepper spray to finally disarm Canterero.

“We train our police officers to place the utmost value on the sanctity of life, and to use time and distance as a means of tactically de-escalating potentially fatal encounters,” Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said in a written statement.

“Newark continues to challenge conventional thinking about how police handle highly volatile situations,” he added.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

NJ words that should be added to the dictionary

13 words submitted by Steve Trevelise's followers for inclusion in the Dictionary — because somebody's got to explain New Jersey to the rest of the country.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?

Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park

From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.
Filed Under: Crime, Essex County, Newark
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top